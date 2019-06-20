LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (AP) - Police say a Maine man has been arrested on charges accusing him of sexually assaulting a young child.
Livermore Falls police tell the Sun Journal that they arrested 73-year-old Kenneth Ward Tuesday night.
Police Chief Ernest Steward said a family member reported the assault of a boy under age 12 on April 29.
Efforts to reach his attorney were unsuccessful Thursday.
Police arrested Ward on a charge of gross sexual assault at his residence. The charge is punishable by up to a $50,000 fine and 30 years in prison. Ward remained at the Androscoggin County Jail Thursday afternoon.
