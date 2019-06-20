MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Police in southwest Alabama are investigating after finding the burned body of a woman in a backyard.

Mobile police tell local news outlets that they were asked Thursday to go to the address by relatives of 58-year-old Tracey Griffin, who hadn’t heard from her since Tuesday.

However, police aren’t sure if it’s Griffin’s body in the yard because it’s so badly burned. She was described as a widow who lived alone.

It’s unclear if foul play is involved in the death.

