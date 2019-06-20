The Republican National Committee raised $14.6 million in May, a record haul for the month in a non-presidential election year.

The strong performance brings the RNC’s fundraising total for the current two-year election cycle to $76.4 million, with $37 million cash on hand and zero debt. The committee will file its report with the Federal Election Commission later Thursday.

The fundraising report comes on the heels of President Trump’s reelection campaign and the RNC raising jointly a record $24.8 million in the first 24 hours this week after the president’s official campaign kickoff rally. That haul dwarfed fundraising by the Democratic presidential candidates in the first quarter.

“As President Trump embarks on his re-election campaign, it’s evident that the grassroots enthusiasm for his reelection is unmatched,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “Americans everywhere recognize that President Trump has kept the promises he made on the campaign trail, and they are ready for four more years of his winning agenda.”

She added in a statement, “Another record-breaking fundraising month allows the RNC to continue to invest in our world-class, permanent, data-driven field program, putting us in prime position to get more Republicans in office and re-elect President Trump in 2020.”

Almost half of our donations in May were from donors who gave less than $200. The total in May brings Ms. McDaniel’s fundraising total since the start of her term in January 2017 to more than $400 million.

