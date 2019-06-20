PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Severe storms containing heavy rains and strong winds have spurred flooding in the suburbs of Philadelphia, disrupting travel and damaging some property.

The storms started Wednesday night and continued for several hours through early Thursday. It was the latest round of severe weather in the region in recent days, and officials say the combined storms have left the ground saturated.

The flooding forced the closures of several roads. PATCO service between Philadelphia and New Jersey was also suspended due to storm damage, as officials said several stations were flooded.

The storms also caused the roof of a supermarket to collapse. Employees who were inside the store said the collapse caused pipes in the sprinkler system to break, sending water throughout the business. But all the workers got out safely.

