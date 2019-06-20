ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on transparency of Albuquerque’s boards and commissions (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

The city of Albuquerque is planning to install new software to streamline the process of posting meeting agendas and minutes for the city’s many boards and commissions to increase public accessibility.

The city made the announcement Thursday after some open government advocates raised transparency concerns.

City spokeswoman Jessie Damazyn says Mayor Tim Keller has appointed more than 200 board and commission members since taking office.

She says the city also revamped staffing and implemented trainings on the Opening Meetings Act, public record statutes and ethics requirements.

While some boards and commissions have advisory roles and don’t technically fall under the Open Meetings Act, she says the mayor’s office wants to ensure they’re meeting high standards of public transparency.

The new software is expected to be ready within the next month.

12:30 p.m.

Open government advocates say the city of Albuquerque is shirking some open meeting requirements despite pledges from Mayor Tim Keller and other officials to push for transparency.

The city has 60 boards and commissions that focus on specific things, from golf courses and balloon fiesta park to landmarks and conservation.

They fall under the Open Meetings Act, but television station KRQE reports one-third of them aren’t compliant.

The agenda for the airport advisory committee wasn’t posted in time, and the agendas for the arts board were nowhere to be found. The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council also was behind on posting agendas.

Melanie Majors with the New Mexico Foundation of Open Government says the act has certain requirements so the public knows how money is being spent and what officials are doing.

