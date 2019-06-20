President Trump said Thursday that Iran “made a very big mistake” by shooting down a U.S. drone over international waters in the Middle East.

The president, who held a national-security meeting Wednesday night on the rising tensions with Iran, made the comment on Twitter but didn’t immediately indicate what response the U.S. might make.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican and a close ally of the president, said he spoke with Mr. Trump on Thursday morning about Iran.

“He believes we’re getting into a bad space, that his options are running out, that he’s not going to be intimidated to re-do a nuclear deal that was terrible,” Mr. Graham told reporters. “He’s not going to relieve sanctions because the Iranians are worse than they’ve been.”

Mr. Graham said the Iranians “have made a miscalculation.”

“They’re trying to bring Trump back to the negotiating table through intimidation,” he said. “They’re trying to divide us and the Europeans, they’re trying to drive up the price of gold, because they need money. To get Trump back to negotiating table, they’re trying to use hostile acts as the means to do that. If they’re successful, that becomes the template for other outlaw regimes and terrorist organizations.”

