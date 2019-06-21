Andrew Weissmann, the top prosecutor on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, has signed a book deal with Random House, according to reports Friday in The New York Times and CNN.

The deal makes Mr. Weissmann the first member of the special counsel’s team to peel back the curtain on its 22-month investigation of President Trump.

Mr. Weissmann built the case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and was involved in most aspects of the investigation. He also became a target of Mr. Trump, his allies and conservative commentators.

In March, as the special counsel’s office closed up shop, Mr. Weissmann announced he would be leaving the Justice Department to teach at New York University.

