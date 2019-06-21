By - Associated Press - Friday, June 21, 2019

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say they suspect arson as the cause of a house fire in Cincinnati in which a woman was fatally injured.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says 81-year-old Donnia Barnes died Thursday at University Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in the Monday blaze in the Silverton area.

The criminal investigative section of Neil’s office, the Deer Park/Silverton Fire Department and the Hamilton County Arson Task Force are investigating.

