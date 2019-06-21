CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say they suspect arson as the cause of a house fire in Cincinnati in which a woman was fatally injured.
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says 81-year-old Donnia Barnes died Thursday at University Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in the Monday blaze in the Silverton area.
The criminal investigative section of Neil’s office, the Deer Park/Silverton Fire Department and the Hamilton County Arson Task Force are investigating.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.