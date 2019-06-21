CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A California man has pleaded guilty in Iowa to child sexual exploitation.

Prosecutors say 21-year-old David Vogelpohl, of Vista, California, entered the plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He admitted that he persuaded a girl under 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct last year for the purpose of producing visual depictions.

Vogelpohl’s sentencing hearing hasn’t been scheduled. Prosecutors say he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.

