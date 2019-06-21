NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say they’re investigating after a 2-year-old boy drowned in a pool at a Florida home.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that the Devin Vatter was pronounced dead Monday evening shortly after arriving at a Pasco County hospital.
Deputies say the boy’s grandfather had been watching him at a New Port Richey home. Devin apparently got out of the house when the grandfather went to use the restroom.
