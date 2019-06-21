President Trump on Friday accused The New York Times of providing false stories about him and his administration to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Just revealed that the Failing and Desperate New York Times was feeding false stories about me, & those associated with me, to the FBI. This shows the kind of unprecedented hatred I have been putting up with for years with this Crooked newspaper. Is what they have done legal,” he tweeted.

” ‘This Russia Collusion Hoax was perpetrated in part by people inside the government, and in part by a compliant (Fake News) media.’ Mollie Hemingway. @TuckerCarlson @foxandfriends The facts are starting to pour out. Stay tuned,” he said, quoting Fox News’ contributor Mollie Hemingway.

The Times reported that the president ordered a retaliation military strike Thursday night after Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone. The president eventually called off the attack, the paper said.

