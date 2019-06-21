Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernard Sanders said this week they are open to decriminalizing sex work, as the 2020 presidential contenders weigh-in on an idea being embraced by some in the Democratic Party’s left wing.

Ms. Warren told The Washington Post that sex workers deserve autonomy, “but they are particularly vulnerable to physical and financial abuse and hardship.”

“We need to make sure we don’t undermine legal protections for the most vulnerable, including the millions of individuals who are victims of human trafficking each year,” the Massachusetts Democrat said.

The Sanders campaign also said Mr. Sanders thinks decriminalization should be considered, saying other countries have done it and have made the lives of sex workers safer.

Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders have both endorsed Tiffany Cabán, a candidate for Queens district attorney who has said she would move to halt prosecutions of sex workers if elected.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris, another 2020 contender, said earlier this year she was supportive of decriminalizing prostitution, after she had called the idea ridiculous when she was San Francisco district attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.