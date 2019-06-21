ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A 25-year-old Anchorage felon who fired a sawed-off shotgun while fleeing police officers has been sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason on Thursday sentenced Tony Tuaato to 110 months in prison.

He pleaded guilty in February to possessing a firearm as a felon.

Tuaato was one of three people spotted by Anchorage police in a stolen sport utility vehicle on Sept. 21, 2017, in northeast Anchorage.

The SUV took off at high speed and at one point rammed a patrol car trying to stop it. Police say the driver and Tuaato fired shots from the damaged SUV at pursuing police.

The SUV was found downtown and two suspects were detained nearby.

Tuaato was linked to the shotgun by a palm print.

