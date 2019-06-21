JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida state prison inmate faces federal prison for mailing a death threat to a federal prosecutor.

Court records say 24-year-old Dylan Ray Langley pleaded guilty in Jacksonville court Wednesday to mailing threatening communications. Authorities say Langley was serving time at Daytona Beach facility for armed robbery in 2017 when he mailed a letter to an assistant U.S. attorney. Langley threatened to kill the lawyer in revenge for prosecuting a member of Langley’s gang.

Investigators say Langley initially admitted to making the threats. They say he changed his story after learning that a state prisoner convicted of a federal crime wouldn’t start their federal sentence until after completing their state sentence. He said he never intended to carry out the threat and mistakenly believed threatening a federal official would get him transferred to federal custody.

