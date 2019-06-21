Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Friday said that he’s not sure the United States is ready at this point to provide “full” health care to the approximately 11 million illegal immigrants in the country.

“I think this country has for a long time recognized that health care is a vital part of our culture,” said Mr. Hickenlooper, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. “I’m not sure we’re ready to provide full health care to 11 million undocumented workers yet, because we haven’t provided it to all of our own people.

“But I think that’s certainly a progression that once we get to comprehensive immigration reform and we get a system that finally works … let’s get that comprehensive immigration reform and then absolutely, once we’re in balance I think that would be the next step,” he said.

Mr. Hickenlooper said he supports a government-run public option for health insurance, but — for the moment — not a more expansive “Medicare-for-all” proposal embraced by Sen. Bernard Sanders and others.

“We do need to recognize that health care is a right, and not a privilege,” he said.

Mr. Hickenlooper and other 2020 hopefuls are speaking at a presidential candidate forum in Miami, where the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) is holding its annual conference this week.

