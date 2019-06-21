Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax said he’s “thinking very seriously” about a 2021 gubernatorial run now that people recognize him on the street after facing two separate sexual assault allegations earlier this year.

“Many people a year ago would not have recognized me, now they really do,” Mr. Fairfax, a Democrat, told reporters on Thursday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. “People come up to me at gas stations, they say, ‘Hey, we recognize you. We love you. We know what they are saying about you is false.’”

Mr. Fairfax recently traveled with a delegation from Fairfax County to England, where he met with the family of Nicholas Fairfax, whose ancestor freed Mr. Fairfax’s ancestor from slavery. Mr. Fairfax said Thursday that the experience “really inspired” him.

“I’m very hopeful about the future,” he said, the Times-Dispatch reported. “We’ve gotten a lot of encouragement about future political steps. I’m thinking very seriously about 2021.”

In February, two women came forward to accuse Mr. Fairfax of sexually assaulting them more than 15 years ago. Mr. Fairfax has vehemently denied the allegations.

