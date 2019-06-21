Early next week, Vice President Mike Pence will journey to Miami to launch Latinos for Trump — a formal coalition devoted to mobilizing the Latino community in support of the president.

The demographic has become a much coveted voting bloc.

“We project that the 2020 election will mark the first time that Hispanics will be the largest racial or ethnic minority group in the electorate,” said a Pew Research Center analysis.

It projects that 32 million Latinos will be eligible to vote in 2020, accounting for more than 13% of eligible voters — a slightly larger share of the electorate than African Americans.

“This change reflects the gradual but continuous growth in the Hispanic share of eligible voters, up from 9% in the 2008 presidential election and 7% in the 2000 election,” the pollster said.

Mr. Pence heads to Miami on Tuesday for the debut of the new coalition.

The rationale is already in place.

“Because of President Trump, the Latino community is experiencing record low unemployment, paychecks are rising, and this country is standing for freedom against tyranny in countries like Venezuela and Cuba,” said Hannah Castillo, director of coalitions at Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

“Additionally, on the world stage the President is protecting American jobs by standing up to China. The strong Latino support for President Trump and his policies will be instrumental in re-electing the president for a second term,” Ms. Castillo said.

