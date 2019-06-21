LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A 27-year-old Lincoln man has been given 12 years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.

Prosecutors say Jordan Goeschel was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln. He also must serve 20 years of supervised release after he leaves custody and register as a sex offender. He’d pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say Goeschel uploaded to a cloud account more than 4,700 files containing child porn involving children under 12. Prosecutors also say investigators found 92 child porn files on Goeschel’s smartphone.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.