By - Associated Press - Friday, June 21, 2019

BASTROP, La. (AP) - A Louisiana grand jury cleared two officers of wrongdoing in the shooting death of a gunman outside a former elementary school.

A press release sent Thursday to news outlets says the actions of both officers were reasonable and justified by law.

Callers alerted Bastrop Police in March alleging a man with a gun was near the school. Officers said they found Thomas Johnson III sitting in an SUV with a loaded semi-automatic handgun with an extended clip.

The police statement says Johnson disobeyed commands to drop the firearm and resisted arrest before he was fatally shot.

