Sen. Martha McSally joined a chorus of Republican senators Thursday condemning former Senate candidate Roy Moore from a second run at an Alabama Senate seat.

“Give me a break. This place has enough creepy old men,” the Arizona Republican said to Politico.

Mr. Moore lost to Sen. Doug Jones in the December 2017 special election to fill the seat previously held by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Mr. Moore’s campaign suffered after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced from decades prior, which he has denied.

Mr. Moore entered the Senate race Thursday against Republican wishes.

Even President Trump said in May that Mr. Moore “probably won’t” be able to win a rematch election.

“Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama. This time it will be for Six Years, not just Two. I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Reactions from Republicans were negative toward Mr. Moore’s candidacy, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promising they will “be opposing Roy Moore vigorously,” and Sen. Cory Gardner said, “The people of Alabama are smarter than that.”

“They certainly didn’t choose him last time. Why would they choose him this time?” the Colorado Republican added.

Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby also spoke out, telling The Associated Press, “Alabama can do better than Roy Moore” before his announcement.

When asked if Mr. Moore could win the nomination, Mr. Shelby said, “I don’t think it’s good for the party nationally. … I don’t think it would help the president, I don’t think it would help anybody running.”

Mr. Moore joins a crowded field hoping to unseat Mr. Jones and deliver a larger Republican majority for the Senate.

Rep. Bradley Byrne and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville are two of the current high-profile Republican names to have already declared their candidacy. Mr. Shelby has said Mr. Sessions hasn’t decided whether to run for his seat again.

