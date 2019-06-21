Planned Parenthood of St. Louis said Friday Missouri’s department of health will not renew its license to perform abortions, bringing the state one step closer to becoming the first with no legal abortion access since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

“Today, Missouri’s health department weaponized a regulatory process to deny an abortion license to the last remaining health center in Missouri that provides abortion. The fate of abortion access now rests in a court’s hands,” Planned Parenthood Action tweeted.

CBS reported Circuit Court Judge Michael Stelzer will allow an injunction to remain in place, allowing the clinic to perform abortions until his final decision is made on the fate of the clinic, reportedly calling it “one of the most difficult of his career.”

The clinic’s license was supposed to expire at the end of May after an annual inspection by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services found 30 deficiencies. The clinic was supposed to close May 31.

The clinic sued, claiming the state was “weaponizing” the licensing process to close the clinic.

Mr. Stelzer issued a preliminary injunction earlier this month while the battle over its application renewal unfolds and ordered the health department to make a decision on their license by Friday.

