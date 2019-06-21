RIDGE, N.Y. (AP) - Police say officers arrested a man who intentionally struck two officers during a traffic stop on Long Island.

Suffolk County police say 31-year-old Robert McDowell was driving a Ford van in Ridge on Thursday when two plainclothes officers stopped him.

Police say the officers asked McDowell to step out of the vehicle. They say that instead McDowell put the van in drive and hit both officers.

Police say the officers pursued the fleeing van despite their injuries and saw McDowell throw what they believed to be drugs out of the window.

Police say McDowell was still combative when he was eventually arrested on charges including assault. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can speak with him.

The two injured officers were treated at a hospital and released.

