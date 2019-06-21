Mike Huckabee confirmed Friday that his daughter, outgoing White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, “might” make a run for his old job as governor of Arkansas.

Citing unnamed sources, Politico first reported Wednesday that Mrs. Sanders was seriously considering a 2022 gubernatorial run. Mr. Huckabee, who served as the governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007, said Friday that his 36-year-old daughter plans to take a breather before she makes any ambitious plans.

“The race isn’t until 2022, so for all the people who are thinking that this is imminent, it isn’t,” the former Republican presidential candidate told talk radio host Hugh Hewitt, Politico reported.

“It’s a ways away. So the answer is: she might, but she might not,” Mr. Huckabee said. “She may decide that she doesn’t want to jump in that sausage grinder.

“She doesn’t know. I mean, that’s the honest answer,” he added. “The truth is, she has not had time to come up for air in the past three years. So she’s going to take some time to get her kids enrolled in school in Arkansas for the fall, go to vacation, just have some downtime — which is something she hasn’t done. And, you know, then she’ll start exploring.”

Mr. Huckabee said more would be revealed after he interviews his daughter on his show, “Mike Huckabee Today,” which will air Saturday on the Trinity Broadcasting Network.

