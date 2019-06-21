WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on The United States and Iran’s tensions over the shootdown of a massive U.S. drone (all times local):

5:20 a.m.

British Airways will re-route flights away from the Strait of Hormuz after Iran shot down a US military drone.

The decision comes after the Federal Aviation Administration barred American-registered aircraft from flying over Iranian-administered airspace in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

BA joins Australia’s Qantas and Dutch carrier KLM in opting to change the routing of their planes to avoid tensions in the area.

BA says Friday that “our safety and security team are constantly liaising with authorities around the world as part of their comprehensive risk assessment into every route we operate.”

___

5 a.m.

German airline Lufthansa says it is no longer flying planes over the Strait of Hormuz or the Gulf of Oman after the shooting down by Iran of an American reconnaissance drone.

The carrier says that the flights were suspended over the two bodies of water on Thursday, and that the zone was expanded on Friday to include surrounding areas of land.

For the meantime, the airline, Germany’s largest, says its flights to Tehran will continue.

Lufthansa says the decision was based upon its own assessment of the situation.

___

4:15 a.m.

Abu Dhabi-based long-haul carrier Etihad says it has “contingency plans” after the U.S. barred American-registered planes from flying through Iranian-administered airspace in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Etihad’s statement to The Associated Press on Friday come as after a warning from the Federal Aviation Administration following Iran shooting down a U.S. military surveillance drone on Thursday.

Etihad said in a statement: “Etihad Airways is carefully monitoring the current situation. Contingency plans are in place, and we will decide what further action is required after carefully evaluating the FAA directive to U.S. carriers.”

___

4:10 a.m.

Dutch carrier KLM says its planes will not fly over Strait of Hormuz following the shooting down by Iran of a U.S. military surveillance drone.

The airline announced the move Friday morning, saying in a brief statement that the “incident with the drone is reason not to fly over the Strait of Hormuz for the time being.”

KLM says the move is a “precautionary measure.”

The Dutch carrier’s decision comes after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration barred American-registered aircraft from flying over Iranian-administered airspace in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman in the aftermath of the downing of the drone.

___

4 a.m.

Australian airline Qantas says it will reroute flights away from the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman after Iran shot down a U.S. military surveillance drone.

Qantas said Friday it would affect its flights between Australia and London.

It stressed its flights pass over the region at 40,000 feet.

The decision on Friday comes after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration barred American-registered aircraft from flying over Iranian-administered airspace in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman over the Revolutionary Guard shooting down the U.S. drone, affecting a region crucial to global air travel.

___

1:30a

The United States made preparations for a military strike against Iran on Thursday night in retaliation for the downing of a U.S. surveillance drone, but the operation was abruptly called off with just hours to go. That from a U.S. official.

The official, who was not authorized to discuss the operation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, told the AP that the targets would have included radars and missile batteries. The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump had approved the strikes, but then called them off. The newspaper cited anonymous senior administration officials.

The White House on Thursday night declined requests for comment.

