President Trump said he stopped a planned U.S. military strike against Iran 10 minutes before it was to be launched Thursday night because the likely Iranian casualties were “not proportionate” to Tehran’s shooting down of an unmanned Navy drone.

“We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die,” Mr. Trump tweeted Friday, adding that a general told him 150 people would likely be killed.

“10 minutes before the strike I stopped it,” the president said. “I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world.”

Iranian forces shot down the unmanned U.S. Navy surveillance drone earlier this week in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping channel bordering Iran. There were no U.S. casualties in the incident, and Mr. Trump said the attack that the U.S. had prepared to launch Thursday night was “not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone.”

The president said he added more sanctions against Iran Thursday night, without elaborating.

“Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!” he tweeted.

On Thursday, as he met with congressional leaders about a possible military response to Iran’s actions, Mr. Trump vowed, “This country will not stand for it. They made a very bad mistake.”But he also appeared to be leaning against a robust military response, saying the drone shoot-down might have been the action of a “loose and stupid” rogue Iranian military official. He said it was probably unintentional.

Iran has since said it warned the U.S. several times before shooting down the drone.

Mr. Trump insisted Friday that Iran is in much worse shape since he pulled the U.S. out of the Obama administration’s nuclear deal with Tehran and imposed heavy economic sanctions on the country.

“President Obama made a desperate and terrible deal with Iran - Gave them 150 Billion Dollars plus I.8 Billion Dollars in CASH!” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Iran was in big trouble and he bailed them out. Gave them a free path to Nuclear Weapons, and SOON. Instead of saying thank you, Iran yelled Death to America.”

He added, “I terminated deal, which was not even ratified by Congress, and imposed strong sanctions. They are a much weakened nation today than at the beginning of my Presidency, when they were causing major problems throughout the Middle East. Now they are Bust!”

Mr. Trump’s former homeland security adviser, Thomas Bossert, called his cancellation of the attack a “good decision.”

“His office is oval and he is not letting anyone back him into a corner,” Mr. Bossert tweeted. “Sound judgement. We can always crush them later, if needed. Meantime, the people of Iran deserve smarter leaders.”

Democratic congressional leaders have been urging caution with Iran.

Rep. Max Rose, a former U.S. Army officer, praised Mr. Trump for calling off the attack, saying the U.S. doesn’t need another war started by National Security Adviser John R. Bolton. Mr. Bolton, a hawk and a former adviser to President George W. Bush, was an advocate of the war in Iraq.

“What we need right now is clearly a policy of courageous restraint, one that is layered with strategy and defined objectives. What we do not need right now, I cannot emphasize this enough, is yet another John Bolton war,” the New York Democrat said.

Some Republican leaders called for a “measured response” by the U.S. military.Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican and a key Trump ally, said Thursday that the president faced a “defining moment” with Iran. He said Tehran was testing Mr. Trump, and that a failure to respond would have far-reaching consequences for North Korea and other U.S. adversaries.

Last week, Iran allegedly struck two oil tankers with mines in the Gulf of Oman.

Days later, top Iranian officials said they would soon exceed the threshold for uranium stockpiles laid out in the multinational 2015 deal to limit their nuclear program. Mr. Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement last year.

• Bailey Vogt contributed to this story.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.