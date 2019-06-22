ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico sheriff’s office is disputing a claim a deputy under fire for using a stun gun on a teen doesn’t have an active law enforcement certification.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office said this week Deputy Jeremy Barnes had a certification that is valid and he is eligible to be a commissioned officer in the state.

Barnes has faced criticism after a video showed him using a stun gun on an Española Valley High School student with special needs in May.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Herman Lovato says Barnes had let his certification lapse for too long.

The Rio Grande Sun reported that Barnes had previously been the subject of an excessive force lawsuit as a Grants police office.

___

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.