CHICAGO — With an early morning tour of the Haymarket and a series of rousing speeches, the Communist Party of the USA kicked off its 3-day annual conference here Friday with a mix of vigor and age.

The party celebrates 100 years operating in America this September, and while it remains a fringe element on the political landscape many of its cherished goals are increasingly finding a warm embrace from national Democrats, a development that has left the Reds here invigorated.

Still, while there were plenty of younger faces, two-thirds of the nearly 300 attendees are older than 45, according to Party officials, and some elements of the conference — from the handpainted watercolors, to the old Soviet lapel pins on sale in the lobby; from the acoustic guitar singalongs to the endless references to Angela Davis — had the whiff of antiquity.

The true believers, however, could still get the crowd fired up.

For example, Liz Rowley, who addressed the main body as the representative of the Canadian Communists, had the crowd loudly yelling its approval when she gave a shout-out to North Korea and hollered, “We say hands off Venezuela!”

“Long live Marxism-Leninism!” she cried at the end, as many attendees raised their fists. “Long live proletarian internationalism!”

But the afternoon’s most rapturous welcome was reserved for Alex Granado, a representative of the Youth Communists of Venezuela.

In heavily accented English, Mr. Granado excoriated “the forces of imperialism,” led by the U.S. and those ignorant of the alleged benefits the “Bolivarian revolution” leaders Hugo Chavez and Nicholas Maduro have brought to that once rich nation.

Reports from Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, have painted a grim picture of a collapsing society in which people are forced to scrounge for gutter scraps to survive, but this tableau is in fact “the very complex crisis of capitalism,” in Mr. Granado’s telling.

Mr. Granado left the stage saying the U.S. and other outside forces have “threatened the freedom and stability of the Bolivarian experiment,” an accusation that was greeted with what the old USSR transcripts would call, “prolonged and stormy applause.”

Also among the opening speakers were Pepe Lozano, the son of Rudy Lozano, the famed left-wing agitator who was murdered in his Chicago home in 1983 while a close associate of Harold Washington, Chicago’s first black mayor, and Jarvis Tyner, a New York Communist who in 1972 and 1976 was the vice presidential candidate on the Communist ticket and is today the Party’s executive vice chairman.

Mr. Tyner sought, he said, “to set the record straight about the Communist Party.”

In fact, the one constant historical thread in the effort “to bring peace, equality and socialism to this country,” has been the CPUSA, he said.

“Anti-communism is still the big lie and now it has a home in the White House,” Mr. Tyner said. “There’s the push for war, racism and inequality, and they want to convince workers to wave the flag of surrender against the ownership class.”

The conference is being held at the University of Illinois-Chicago campus, but that location seemed to be somewhat secret Friday, given it is listed nowhere on the website or in the registration forms, and in a phone call a member of the Ohio Communist chapter told a reporter, “I’m not authorized to give out that location.”

The apparent secrecy, however, was less a product of conspiratorial reflexes and more of a tech error, judging from the frustrated eye-roll The People’s Voice managing editor C.J. Atkins gave when asked about it.

Mr. Atkins also addressed the conference, giving it an update on The People’s Voice, the online-only version of what was once The Daily Worker newspaper.

The formal publication of the CPUSA has actually seen strong internet growth, Mr. Atkins told delegates, and if current 2019 figures hold, the site will pass 2 million visitors for the first time this year. In 2009, its final year of print publication, The Daily Worker had just 1,900 subscribers, Mr. Atkins said.

Throughout the opening session, a slide show on a screen high on one wall showed a steady procession of Communist heroes, from Marx and Lenin to Che and Chavez, along with some figures who might have been surprised to be represented there, such as the late Beatle John Lennon who famously sang, “if you go carrying pictures of Chairman Mao/You ain’t gonna make it with anyone anyhow.”

Overall, the mood of CPUSA delegates and attendees was bouncy as they prepare for their 100th birthday shindig Saturday night.

Indeed, the proceedings at times took on the trappings of a rowdy church congregation, an odd circumstance given Marxism-Leninism’s unvarnished antipathy for religion.

“I feel like a preacher in church,” Mr. Tyner said at one point, clearly amused by the feeling.

“Preach, brother, preach!” cried an attendee in the back of the room.

