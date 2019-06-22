On the eve of planned federal raids to deport illegal immigrants, President Trump said Saturday that federal authorities are searching for people who should be returned to their home countries.

“When people come into our Country illegally, they will be DEPORTED!” the president tweeted.

He said the people that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are planning to pick up beginning on Sunday “have already been ordered to be deported.” ICE is expected to round up about 2,000 people initially.

“This means that they have run from the law and run from the courts,” the president said. “These are people that are supposed to go back to their home country. They broke the law by coming into the country, & now by staying.”

Leaders in several major cities, such as Chicago, say they won’t cooperate with ICE in its effort to deport illegal immigrants.

