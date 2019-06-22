BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice says a member of the Vermont Air National Guard has been charged with transporting and possessing child pornography.

The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont says 47-year-old Scott Brochu was charged on Thursday near his residence.

WCAX-TV reports Brochu has been with the Guard for more than 25 years. The Vermont National Guard has released a statement that says any action by a member “that violates the law, breaks the trust that citizens place on our organization and will not be tolerated.”

Prosecutors say the arrest came after operations conducted by Vermont’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations in May.

A phone number listed under Brochu’s name was disconnected. Brochu’s lawyer, Craig Nolan, says his client’s innocent.

