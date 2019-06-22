HONOLULU (AP) - Honolulu police have arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of fatally stabbing her boyfriend’s dog.
Police said a man heard his dog yelping when he arrived at his Wahiawa home on Thursday.
Authorities say he saw his girlfriend stab the animal multiple times.
The pitbull-terrier mix died shortly afterward.
Police arrested the woman on suspicion of first-degree cruelty to animals. She’s been released while police investigate.
The Hawaiian Humane Society recovered the dog and will conduct a necropsy.
