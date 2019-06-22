BOSTON (AP) - Police are investigating the murder of an 82-year-old man in Groveland, the first homicide in the small Massachusetts town north of Boston since 1992.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office said Saturday that Patsy Schena was found at his home on Friday night, suffering from multiple wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Groveland Police Chief Jeff Gillen says Schena was the town building inspector for many years and was well-known and respected in the community.

Gillen says the death was sad and shocking.

The Essex State Police Detective Unit and Groveland Police secured Schena’s home and began the homicide investigation.

The district attorney did not comment on whether there’s a suspect or possible motive.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.