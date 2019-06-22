SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A California man accused of killing a rookie Sacramento police officer was a wanted man when the fatal shots were fired.

Nine days before Officer Tara O’Sullivan was gunned down Wednesday, a judge issued a warrant for the arrest of Adel Sambrano Ramos for failing to appear on a charge of battering a young woman.

It’s unclear if any attempt was made to arrest him before police say he opened fire as O’Sullivan and other officers helped an unidentified woman collect her belongings from a Sacramento home.

However, authorities say lower-level warrants like the one Ramos faced rarely lead police to actively seek an arrest.

California Police Chiefs Association president Ronald Lawrence says that’s typical across the state, but in this case tragically allowed the “appalling” slaying of an officer.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.