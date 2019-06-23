MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police have detained two adults for questioning following the death of a 5-year-old boy.
Police say in a release that authorities arrived on scene about 2:30 a.m. Saturday and discovered that the boy was not breathing. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the youth was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident. No further information has been released.
