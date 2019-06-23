NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say two people have been hurt in separate subway station slashing attacks.
CBS New York reports the first incident was at the Franklin Street subway station around 9 p.m. Saturday.
The New York Police Department says a man was attacked in a robbery attempt as he was entering the station.
He was slashed in the neck, and police say the suspect fled.
Shortly after 10 p.m., a man was slashed in the eye and arm in Columbus Circle.
No arrests have been made in either incident.
