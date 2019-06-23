AMBOY, Wash. (AP) - A homicide investigation is under way after sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of two men in rural Washington state.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived at a home in Amboy Saturday night and found the two bodies. A news release Sunday says it appears both men were shot and one of them appeared to have died from a self-inflicted injury.
Their names won’t be released until family members have been identified.
