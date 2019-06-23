The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said Sunday he wants to see Special Counsel Robert Mueller come before lawmakers in July and plans to reach a decision this week about whether to subpoena the special counsel.

Democrats have wanted to probe Mr. Mueller since he completed his investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russian officials.

“We have been in private discussions with the special counsel’s office,” Rep. Adam Schiff said during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The California Democrat said negotiations are currently pending about whether Mr. Mueller’s testimony will be voluntary or if Congress will have to subpoena him.

“I’d hope we reach this decision this week,” Mr. Schiff said.

