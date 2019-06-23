CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Chandler say they’re investigating an early-morning shooting that has left a man with life-threatening injuries.
They say the shooting occurred about 4 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the man was shot multiple times and has been transported to a hospital.
The name and age of victim haven’t been released yet.
Police say they still looking for a suspect in the shooting.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.