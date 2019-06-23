CHICAGO — America’s Communist Party concluded its national convention here seemingly united around two themes: that they are a significant ally of the increasingly powerful left-wing in the Democratic Party and that there remains a viable future for the party.

As to the question of whether the CPUSA emerges in control or is instead absorbed into the broader socialism movement already peppering the platforms of Democrats running for president in 2020, officials expressed confidence the red star of their party will continue burning.

But in the meantime, all goals should be subsumed by one: beating the dreaded President Donald Trump, CPUSA Chairman John Bachtell said in his keynote address.

“The aim is to oust Trump and the Republican Senate majority, defend the Democratic House majority, and break the GOP domination of governorships and state legislatures,” Mr. Bachtell said.

Since the day of Vladimir Lenin, the still-revered father of Bolshevism, Communists have reveled in the vitriol they hurl at political opponents, and Mr. Bachtell did not disappoint.

“He has no morality, no heart and no soul,” he told the roughly 300 delegates who gathered here for the Party’s national convention. “Trump is a gangster masquerading as president.”

In a wide-ranging interview with The Washington Times, Mr. Bachtell reiterated that the modern CPUSA is not seeking a violent revolution.

“I feel very strongly it has to be peaceful, it has to be accomplished politically,” he said.

Such views appear to clash with The Communist Manifesto and its explicit call for the “violent overthrow of the bourgeoisie.”

With a rueful smile, Mr. Bachtell conceded there were some hardliners within the Party who would relish some broken glass and bloodshed, devout Communists who think the current line is somehow a bit squeamish.

But they stand well apart from the majority of the members, who instead see this as a unique opportunity, Mr. Bachtell said.

“We’re growing — not like the Democratic Socialists of America by any means — but our rate of growth has doubled since Trump got elected,” he said, without revealing specific figures for membership and funding.

“The Party needs to fit in to the more developed political scene, and we have some unique things we bring to the table,” he told TWT. “The working class can’t do it alone, it needs allies, and we bring a direction, a unity, tools for the movement.”

Just how much the movement seeks those tools is unclear. Despite the enormous gains the notion of “socialism” has enjoyed among the national electorate, particularly with the younger set, the idea of “Communism” carries with it an aura of violence, totalitarianism and history.

Mr. Bachtell acknowledged that stereotype, which both he and scores of convention delegates were at pains to dispel this weekend.

To be sure, the delegates could not offer an extant or historical example of Communism that had not degenerated into a human rights and economic disaster, but scores of them along with Mr. Bachtell stressed they do not see themselves as any continuation of Stalin, Pol Pot, or the Shining Path.

“The perception that communism equates totalitarianism is still prevalent and a pressure pushing the Party to the margins,” Mr. Bachtell said. “We are still perceived by many as illegal or tied to the Soviet Union and past models of socialism. Many of our members don’t feel comfortable being public. Some labor and community leaders and elected officials fear publicly associating with us.”

But the outgoing chairman — Mr. Bachtell is not seeking another term as chairman, and those Party leaders elected at the convention will chose the new one — was far from the only delegate emphasizing their disavowal of violence and lust for totalitarian power.

“I do not see it that way, no,” said Earchiel Johnson, 32, the shop steward and an IT chief at The People’s World, the website that has replaced the Party’s longtime daily newspaper, The Daily Worker.

Instead, Mr. Johnson believes any sort of shining future with Communism in the USA would be something new under the sun. He, too, sees it as an evolution as much as a revolution, he said.

As the convention unfolded, many older delegates would rise and speak to both the room and the younger delegates in what they clearly hoped were evocative, strong messages of the Party’s strength, hitting on the fact the CPUSA turns 100 years old this year.

“We have fought for 100 years now against the most powerful ruling class in history which tried to destroy us,” said Jarvis Tyner, a New York Communist who twice ran for vice president on the Party ticket in the 1970s and chaired its centennial committee. “That is a remarkable thing.”

Despite their longevity, however, an attitude of uncertainty cloaked the convention. While the delegates were cognizant of the fact socialism’s surging popularity has thus far not spilled over to outright Communism, most of them seemed certain the final victory over the hated “capitalist exploiters” would come only with the Party having a seat at the table.

Mr. Bachtell, for instance, made it clear he was operating on the capitalist principle that past performance is no guarantee of future results.

“We’re the ones we’ve been waiting for,” he said in his keynote speech. “And we’re the ones who will lead the fight to expand democratic rights and save the planet. And we’re the ones who will bring into being a radically new kind of society free of exploitation, hate, and inequality.”

