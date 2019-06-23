Sen. Cory Booker said Sunday he respects fellow 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, but he had to “speak truth to power” and confront the former vice president over his use of the word “boy.”

The New Jersey Democrat had called for Mr. Biden to apologize last week after the former vice president said he worked with segregationists who called him “son” not “boy.” Mr. Biden, though, refused to apologize and said his statements were in reference to working with people he strongly disagreed with.

Mr. Booker said the former vice president’s use of the word “boy” showed “a lack of understanding or sensitivity.”

“This is about him invoking a terrible power dynamic,” Mr. Booker said during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

Mr. Booker said the two men had a “constructive” conversation where he was able to be straightforward with his fellow 2020 contender.

Mr. Biden said he used the word “boy” in reference to the difference in ages between the senators back when he was first elected to the senate at 29 years old, and understands it could be offensive to black men, though, insisted he didn’t use it in that context.

“To the extent that anybody thought that I meant something different, that is not what I intended it,” Mr. Biden said, according to CNN. “It’d be wrong for anybody to intend that.”

