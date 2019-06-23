MADISON, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut’s largest state beach has reopened after being closed for hours following a fatal crash near the park’s ticket booth.

A Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesman said Hammonasset Beach State Park reopened early Sunday morning after being closed Saturday night while police investigated the crash. It involved an SUV carrying six people that rolled over in the outbound lane, between the park’s rotary and ticket booth, at approximately 7:11 p.m. Two passengers were ejected.

DEEP confirmed one passenger, 18-year-old Nicholas Proto of Higganum, was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital. The driver and three of the passengers were transported to area hospitals.

The State Police Accident Reconstruction United is assisting DEEP’s Environmental Conservation Police with the investigation, which is ongoing.

