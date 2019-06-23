MONTEREY, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky court security officer has been arrested after a passenger on an ATV he was driving died in a crash.

Kentucky State Trooper Steven Dykes says in a news release 43-year-old Mario Chavez-Canela of Monterey was arrested in Owen County on Friday on charges of second-degree assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Chavez-Canela has an attorney.

The statement says 73-year-old passenger Patricia Karsner of Owenton was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Owen County Sheriff’s Office requested that state police take over the investigation.

The State Journal reports Chavez-Canela had rejoined the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office as a security officer earlier this year. He had been fired in August 2016 by a previous sheriff after a DUI arrest in Shelby County.

