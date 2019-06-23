Vice President Mike Pence refused Sunday to say whether climate change was a threat to the United States.

He said the explosion of natural gas and clean coal technology has helped reduce carbon emissions significantly.

“We will always follow the science,” Mr. Pence told CNN. “We are making great progress.”

The vice president’s comments come as the Environmental Protection Agency announced last week it will roll back Obama-era restrictions on coal plants and allow states to set their own emission standards.

According to CNN, the EPA’s move could result in 1,400 premature deaths by 2030.

