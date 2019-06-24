Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped Rep. Steve King Saturday for his white nationalist comments after he suggested she tour a Nazi death camp following her comparing migrant detention centers to concentration camps.

The Iowa Republican tweeted an article about a company called From the Depths, misstated by Mr. King as In the Depths, offering Ms. Ocasio-Cortez a tour of the infamous Holocaust death camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau.

“[email protected]AOC I went to Auschwitz & Birkenau with Eddie Mausberg & Jonny Daniels with In the Depths. I went with a deep understanding of the Shoah and had a profound personal experience. Please accept their offer,” Mr. King tweeted.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, did not take kindly to the suggestion and fired back by attacking Mr. King’s record of stirring controversy with remarks about the changing demographics in the U.S.

“Mr. King, the Republican Party literally stripped you of your Congressional committee assignments because you were too racist even for them. My Jewish constituents have made clear to me that they proudly stand w/ caged children who are starved, denied sleep & sanitation. Bye,” she tweeted.

She also called on Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming Republican and the GOP caucus chair, to “come collect your colleague before more members of your caucus start saying the quiet parts loud.”

Mr. King equated “white nationalism” and “western civilization” in a newspaper interview in January. He said the quote was misinterpreted.

Republican leadership stripped Mr. King of all of his committee assignments, a stunning rebuke in response to his white nationalist comments.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.