The National Park Service has reportedly granted a liberal activist group the right to fly the “Baby Trump” blimp over the National Mall during President Trump’s July 4 speech.

According to WTTG Channel 5, the Fox affiliate in Washington, Code Pink will be taunting the president as he delivers an Independence Day speech at the Lincoln Memorial, though exactly where is still being worked out.

Baby Trump blimp expected in DC July 4. @NatlParkService says @codepink has been granted a permit to protest & NPS is now figuring out where they will be allowed to fly their blimp. We’ll have the latest on July 4 plans on @fox5dc at 10/11! pic.twitter.com/PPfGKVZWjS — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) June 25, 2019

“Baby Trump blimp expected in DC July 4. @NatlParkService says @codepink has been granted a permit to protest & NPS is now figuring out where they will be allowed to fly their blimp,” reporter Lindsay Watts tweeted, teasing a segment on the nightly news.

The balloon, which also has garlanded anti-Trump protests during his visits to Britain, has been imported to the U.S. by Code Pink, a group known for prankish stunts and public disruptions.

“We see it as an image of Trump’s behavior, which is, as we all know, unpredictable and prone to tantrums about things that are really, really dangerous,” Code Pink co-director Ariel Gold told the Washington Post earlier this month when her group filed for the permit. “It’s a way of saying, we really need an adult in the White House.”

Code Pink is the only anti-Trump activist group to have asked for protest permits for July 4, although about a dozen groups have requested Mall space for other activities such as group meditations and making cards for the U.S. military. Hundreds of thousands of people typically crowd the mall on Independence Day for the fireworks show.

