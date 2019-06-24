PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A driver faces manslaughter and drunken driving charges after a crash killed a cyclist in Portland, Oregon.
KOIN reports the bicyclist died before emergency responders arrived at the scene around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators believe the 21-year-old driver, was under the influence of alcohol. He stayed at the scene and cooperated and has been arrested on charges of 2nd-degree manslaughter, reckless driving and DUI.
