E. Jean Carroll on Monday responded to people who are discounting her New York Magazine cover story accusing President Trump of raping her in the 1990s as merely a publicity stunt for her new book.

When asked about the motivations of her account, Ms. Carroll said, “Well, what is the title of this book ‘What do We Need Men For?’ “

“Does it say ‘Donald Trump Attacked Me’? I never mention Donald Trump in the description of the book, on Amazon you don’t see it. It was not about selling a book about Donald Trump. By the way, men, male authors never get this question,” she said on CNN’s “New Day” show.

“Well that is his, with all of the 15 women, or 16 who have come forward, it’s the same. He denies, he turns it around, he attacks, and he threatens. Then everybody forgets it and the next woman comes along, and I am sick of it. I am, Alisyn, I am sick of it,” Ms. Carroll said, referring to CNN host Alisyn Camerota.

“Think of how many women have come forward, and nothing happens. The only thing we can do is sit with you and tell our stories so that we empower other women to come forward and tell their stories because we have to change this culture of sexual violence,” she said.

In a statement, Mr. Trump said he had “never met this person in my life” but added, “she is trying to sell a new book — that should indicate her motivation.”

He also accused her of working with the Democratic Party as a political hit against the president’s campaign, which Ms. Carroll denies.

“I’m barely political. I can’t name you the candidates who are running right now. I’m not organized. It is the last thing,” she said.

“I’m just fed up. I’m just fed up with what’s been going on with the women and the sexual — I can’t believe that he’s in the White House, and it makes me sick. What else can I do but tell my story?”

“All I can do is learn to go forward and speak out to try and change things,” Ms. Carroll said.

Ms. Carroll added that while she’s gotten overwhelming support, she’s no longer sure whether women should speak out about their sexual assault allegations.

“I’m wary of giving advice that I gave yesterday to stand up and speak out, You get dragged through the muck, and it’s not easy. So I am gonna stop saying ‘stand up and speak.’ I’m gonna stop saying that. It’s not fun,” she said.

“I would never ask another human being to go through this,” Ms. Carroll said. “I put my reputation on the line. I put my livelihood on the line … and I put my life on the line.”

The author continued, “It’s a ball of confusion. … Now, it’s tough.”

