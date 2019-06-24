Fans of President Trump have long felt a very personal engagement with their candidate, so strong in fact, that the Pew Research Center has tracked the trajectory of voters with persistent “warm feelings” for the president. The pollster has deemed that 6-out-of-10 Trump voters were unapologetic enthusiasts.

“In the wake of Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory, an overwhelming majority of those who said they had voted for him had warm feelings for him,” the pollster said in a recent report, noting that the emotional ties since Mr. Trump took office “had changed very little.”

And no wonder.

Such authentic rapport between Mr. Trump and his voters is a deft combination of art, strategy, sincerity and consistency — bolstered by the fact that the president makes tireless public appearances and remains a non-stop and consistent presence in the news media. Mr. Trump has not abandoned either gumption or his signature plain-spoken outlook on politics. More importantly, perhaps, Mr. Trump consistently credits his voters with success — it is always “our” victory, and rebuilding “our” nation. They, in turn, are often fiercely protective of their man as he battles the hostile press and persistent critics.

“I’ve never seen a candidate like President Trump, who garners this type of crowd over and over and over again. He’s done this for three years,” Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News the night before Mr. Trump’s launched his 2020 campaign in Florida.

Over 125,000 people vied for tickets to the event.

“Not one candidate on the Democrat side could get this reaction,” she added. “Nobody brings more energy to the American people than President Trump.”

This week, the president has delivered a strategic personal poll to his fans, certainly a way to keep voter engagement and loyalty ties humming, and a practice he used with much success in 2016. The tactic is now imitated by the Democratic Party.

“Will you advise my campaign? Winning in 2020 is going to take every single patriotic American doing their part. This is truly our campaign, and that’s why I want you to play a key role in it,” Mr. Trump notes in the new “2020 campaign strategy survey” released Monday.

It has 17 multiple choice questions which centered on the news media of course — plus the tone of campaign messages, feelings about the Mr. Trump’s tweeting habits and rating the importance of 14 battleground states. The survey also asks for input on pertinent policy issues, the “strength” of America — and some intriguing inquiries indeed.

“What should the Trump campaign focus on more?” the poll asks. The two choices were: “Attacking Democrats and their radical socialist agenda” or “Promoting all of President Trump’s incredible accomplishments.”

PRETTY GOOD: TRUMP‘S CHANCES FOR 2020

A new Rasmussen Reports survey gives President Trump an edge in his bid to win the White House again next year. About half of all voters — 47% — says Mr. Trump will be reelected in 2020, which ties with the highest percent of such sentiment set last November just after the midterm elections. Just 36% say a Trump defeat is in the cards.

“Only 9% still expect the president to be impeached before serving his full term in office, a figure that has been trending down from 29%,” the pollster said, citing pervious polls conducted during the last year.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted June 19-20.

A CASE OF ‘MEH’ AMONG DEMOCRATS

The 20 Democratic presidential hopefuls who will crowd a Miami stage on Wednesday and Thursday have captured the attention of the press and every strategist who has a horse in this race.

But Democrats themselves?

“Ahead of the debate, only 22% of those who say they are registered to vote and identify as a Democrat or lean Democratic say they know a lot about where the Democratic candidates stand on the issues, while 62% know a little. Fifteen percent of Democratic voters say they know nothing at all,” reports a new Associated Press poll released Monday.

“A large number of these self-reported Democratic voters say they are interested in the 2020 presidential election, but only 35% say they’re paying much attention so far. Thirty-six percent have started to pay some attention to the campaign and 29% haven’t paid much attention at all,” the poll said.

More numbers in the Poll du Jour at column’s end.

DEMOCRATIC BLUE WAVE STARTS TO FADE

Some analysts are not wallowing in the presidential election. They are keeping their eyes on Capitol Hill.

With good reason.

“The Democrats, despite their exaggerated claims about the fabled ‘blue wave’ of 2018, have a very tenuous grasp on the House majority. The Republicans need to flip only 18 seats in 2020 to regain control of that body — and the National Republican Congressional Committee has already identified nearly twice that number of vulnerable Democrats in districts won by President Trump during the last presidential election,” writes American Spectator columnist David Catron.

“Moreover, the NRCC will certainly exploit the all too accurate public perception that House Democrats have veered sharply to the left and accomplished virtually nothing beyond investigating President Trump and obstructing his agenda,” he notes.

“The ‘moderate’ Democratic freshmen whose narrow 2018 victories provided their party with its thin House majority are concerned that the public agrees with the President’s characterization of the Democrats as a ‘Do Nothing Party,’ with no real legislative agenda.”

The Democrats, Mr. Catron notes, are also keeping a close eye on the fact that Mr. Trump raised $24.8 million in the hours after the launch of his reelection campaign.

POLL DU JOUR

• 79% of Democratic voters are “interested” in the 2020 presidential campaign; 66% of Americans overall agree.

• 59% of Democrats are “anxious” about the campaign, 44% of Americans agree.

• 50% of Democrats are “frustrated” by the campaign”; 42% of Americans agree.

• 31% of Democrats are “excited” about the campaign; 27% of Americans agree.

• 15% of Democrats know “nothing at all” about where Democratic candidates stand on issues; 26% of Americans agree.

Source: An Associated Press/NORC poll of 1,116 U.S. adults; the sample included 507 registered Democratic voters.

• Kindly follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.