Monday, June 24, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) - The trial of a couple accused of assaulting people protesting the appearance of a right-wing speaker at the University of Washington is proceeding despite a pending appeal over excluded testimony.

The Seattle Times reports jury selection was rescheduled to begin Monday in the trial of Elizabeth and Marc Hokoana.

Elizabeth Hokoana is charged with first-degree assault in the January 2017 shooting of 35-year-old Joshua Dukes.

Her husband, Marc Hokoana, is charged with third-degree assault.

Jury selection was expected to be delayed until late July after defense attorneys intended to appeal a pretrial ruling that excluded testimony from self-defense experts.

Elizabeth Hokoana claims she fired in self-defense.

Her attorney, Steven Wells, says he did not know why jury selection is proceeding.

Court records do not give a reason.

