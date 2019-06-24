White House counselor Kellyanne Conway knocked Democrats Monday for scheduling a vote to decide whether to subpoena her for her violations of the Hatch Act.

“It is not even clear to us here at the White House – according to the White House counsel – that the Hatch Act applies to assistants to the president. It’s not even clear what the Hatch Act allows,” she said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” adding that she is just “stating the news” when discussing presidential candidates.

“You know what they’re mad about. They want to put a big roll of masking tape over my mouth…They want to silence me now. This is my First Amendment right. They want to chill free speech because they don’t know how to beat [Trump] at the ballot box,” she said.

“Even if the Hatch Act applies, our position is I haven’t violated it,” she said.

The House Oversight Committee will vote Wednesday whether to proceed with a subpoena against Ms. Conway after The Office of Special Counsel recommended Mrs. Conway be removed from government because she “violated the Hatch Act using her personal Twitter account.”

When asked if he would take the advice, Mr. Trump said he would be ignoring the OSC’s recommendation, citing it as a First Amendment issue.

“I think she’s a terrific person. She’s been a great spokesperson. She’s loyal. I think you’re entitled to free speech in this country,” Mr. Trump said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

The 1939 Hatch Act prevents political engagement while representing the executive branch, with the law saying they may not “use [their] official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election.”

