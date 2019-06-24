Authorities say a missing University of Utah student who hasn’t been heard from in over a week was last seen meeting an unknown person at a park in the middle of the night.

Salt Lake City assistant Police Chief Tim Doubt said Monday at a news conference that the Lyft driver who dropped off 23-year-old MacKenzie Lueck says she didn’t seem in distress when she met the person on June 17 at about 3 a.m. Doubt declined to describe the person’s gender and says they don’t know who it is.

Doubt says there is no evidence that Lueck is in danger, but they are concerned since she’s been missing classes and flights.

Police have cleared the Lyft driver as a potential suspect.

